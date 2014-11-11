Earthquake registers near Medina over weekend

MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) – There was a 1.7-magnitude earthquake near Medina on Saturday evening, according to the U.S Geological Survey.

There are no reports of any damage from the quake. According to the USGS, damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above four or five.

If you felt the earthquake, you can provide information to the USGS. Click here to send in your information. They said a small earthquake will feel like a small sharp jolt followed by a few stronger sharp shakes that pass quickly.

USGS is a federal agency that collects, monitors, analyzes, and provides scientific understanding about natural resource issues.

