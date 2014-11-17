Alleged drunk driver had 9 suspensions on license

COWLESVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A driver with nine suspensions was arrested for felony drunk driving Friday night on Sandridge Road, in the Town of Alden.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint of a vehicle striking a tree around 11:40 p.m. Deputies said the driver, 40-year-old James Denk, was trying to flee the scene when they arrived.

Denk, of Cowelsville, was taken into custody, when deputies found his license was revoked because of nine suspensions, including two previous DWI convictions.

Denk is charged with felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a mandated interlock device, refusal to take a breath test, speeding and failure to stay right. He is being held without bail until his hearing on Tuesday.