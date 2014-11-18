Tips to keep families, pets safe

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hazardous weather conditions are impacting western New York. Make sure to keep yourself, your family and your pets safe. Also remember to check on elderly neighbors who may be alone.

In the included video from Craig Ruchalski, in West Seneca, you can see a time lapse of his efforts to shovel his driveway. Make sure if you go outside, you stay safe and warm.

Tips for outside from the Red Cross:

– Wear layered lightweight clothing to keep warm. This works better than a single heavy coat.

– Gloves (or mittens) and a hat will prevent loss of body heat. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs.

– Wear waterproof, insulated boots to keep your feet warm and dry and to maintain your footing in ice and snow.

– Walk carefully on snowy, icy, sidewalks.

– Be extremely careful when shoveling snow. Take frequent breaks and stay hydrated. Avoid overexertion.

– Seek medical attention immediately if you have symptoms of hypothermia including confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering.

– Seek immediate medical attention if you have symptoms of frostbite including numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness, or waxy feeling skin.

Tips for at home from the Red Cross:

– If the power goes out, use flashlights to provide light. Do not use candles for lighting.

– Prevent frozen pipes – when the weather is very cold outside, open cabinet doors to let warm air circulate around water pipes. Let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe even at a trickle – helps prevent pipes from freezing.

– Keep the thermostat set to a consistent temperature.

– Never use a stove or oven to heat your home. Keep a glass or metal fire screen around the fireplace and never leave a fireplace fire unattended. If using a space heater, follow the manufacturer’s instructions on how to safely use the heater. Place it on a level, hard, nonflammable surface. Turn the space heater off when you leave the room or go to sleep. Keep children and pets away from your space heater and do not use it to dry wet clothing.

– Use a sturdy fire screen around fireplaces when in use. Burn only wood – never burn paper or pine boughs.

– Use generators correctly –never operate a generator inside your home, including the basement or garage. Do not hook up a generator directly to your home’s wiring. The safest thing to do is to connect the equipment you want to power directly to the outlets on the generator.

– Check smoke alarms once a month by pressing the test button and replacing batteries as necessary.

– Don’t overload your electrical outlets.

Pet tips from SPCA of Erie County:

– OUTDOOR ANIMAL SHELTER MUST BE SUITABLE FOR INCLEMENT WEATHER: …and if it’s not, animal welfare officers can rescue the pet, even before he or she is showing signs of suffering, thanks to New York State’s Shelter Law that went into effect in 2003.

– Keep a Tight Leash: Never let your dog off the leash on snow or ice, especially during a snowstorm. Pets frequently lose their scent on snow and ice, especially if snow is falling at a fast rate, and your pet can easily lose his sense of direction. Pets may also panic during a snowstorm and run away; many pets are lost during the winter months. Remember to keep current identification on your pet at all times!

– Keep Pets At Home: Never leave your pet alone in a car during cold weather. A car can act as a refrigerator in the winter, holding in the cold. Your pet could literally freeze to death.

– Always Dry Pet’s Wet Feet: Thoroughly wipe off your pet’s legs and stomach when she comes in and out of the rain, snow or ice. Check her sensitive foot pads, which may be bleeding from snow or ice encrusted in them. Your pet may also pick up salt and other chemicals on her feet accidentally. These chemicals could hurt her if she swallows them while licking her feet.

– Check Cars for Cats: During the winter, stray or neglected cats outdoors sometimes sleep under the hood of the car where it’s warm and comfortable. If you start the motor, cats could get caught in or flung about by the fan belt, causing serious injury or death. To prevent this, bang loudly on the hood and sides of your car before turning on the ignition to give the cat a chance to escape.

– Keep Outdoor ‘Sessions’ Short: Take your dog outside only for as long as it takes for him to relieve himself. Dogs, particularly small, short-haired breeds like Chihuahuas and terriers, suffer from the cold despite their seemingly warm fur coats.

– Bathe Pets Only When Necessary: Your pet runs the chance of catching a cold when wet, especially in cold weather. If you absolutely must bathe your pet, consult a professional groomer or veterinarian.

– Keep Pets Warm: Limit the clipping of your pet’s hair in the cold winter months, keeping your pet as warm as possible. Brush your pet daily in lieu of clipping to keep your pet’s coat healthy, shiny, clean and mat-free. Make sure your pet has a warm place to sleep far away from outside drafts.

– Hungry Pets: Speak to your veterinarian about increasing your pet’s supply of food, particularly protein, to keep his fur thick and healthy through the winter months. Inquire about vitamin and oil supplements.

– ANTIFREEZE IS POISON TO PETS: ANTIFREEZE, EVEN IN SMALL DOSES, IS A LETHAL POISON FOR DOGS AND CATS! Because of its sweet taste, animals are attracted to it. Be sure to clean up spills thoroughly, and consider switching to an animal-friendly antifreeze. Ensure that, if you store Antifreeze in a garage, shed, or other places accessible to your pets, it is well out of pets’ reach.