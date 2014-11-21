Facebook group connects snowed in residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Nearly 4,000 people in western New York are using social media to connect during the arctic blast. The Facebook group “WNY November 2014 Storm Help” is bringing people together, while physically stranded from one another. The storm has left thousands snowed into their homes, and has claimed 12 lives.

South Buffalo and southtown residents are using the page to share their needs during the storm, or offer help.

One user notified people near Bailey Avenue and Clinton Street, “We are coming! We have milk, bread, eggs, formula, diapers and more.”

Another person used the page to put out a request, “Mom next door…needs soy milk for baby..preemie and lactose intolerant…mom and myself disabled in some ways…we are buried in.”

You can also see photos from the storm on the page.

