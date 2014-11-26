Football changes the game for one teen



BUFFALO, NY (WIVB)– Football provided 13-year-old Jaurney Boyland with direction. The eighth grader has set many goals for himself.

“(I want) to go to Canisius High School, go to a division one college and to play in the NFL,” Jaurney told news 4 sports Lauren Brill.

Prior to playing football, Jaurney’s goals were quite different.

“I did not have any,” Jaurney explained.

Boyland has limited contact with both his parents. He lives with his grandmother, Juanita Boyland.

“There is some communication, visitation or telephone or something along those lines but as far as physical, no” Juanita explained in regards to Jaurney’s relationship with his parents.

Boyland had anger issues and struggled in school before he participated in organized sports. His involvement in sports, specifically football, helped change the trajectory of his life.

“He has really become a formidable person and a changed person,” explained Juanita.

“It helped me get away from the streets and I love it,” said Jaurney. “In order to play football I have to have the grades, so if I want to do something I love I have to to take care of school first.

Football is more than just a game that this teenager loves. For this athlete football is a compass, helping him find his way to a more meaningful and happy Jaurney.