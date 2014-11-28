Cuomo declares Small Business Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he hopes shoppers find time for a “Small Business Saturday” this weekend in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The governor has proclaimed the day as “Small Business Saturday” in an effort to encourage residents to visit local retailers during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

The U.S. Small Business Association says New York state has more than 57,000 small businesses involved in retail that employ more than 350,000 workers. Another 450,000 people work in small businesses in the food and accommodation sectors.

State Labor Commissioner Peter Rivera says shopping at small businesses represents an investment in local communities.