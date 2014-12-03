Daughter speaks out after finding family pet badly neglected

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman says she found her family’s dog badly neglected in her parent’s basement.

The 11-year-old Shih Tzu was under 4 pounds of matted hair, had several broken bones and was malnourished.

The daughter, who did not want her name used, said, “It made me want to throw up she was really, really disgusting, I didn’t even know where her face was like she was just kind of wiggling around a little bit and I just thought like wow, like wow.”

She then said she called police on her parents, Shelly and Ronald Breier.

Although she knew her parents kept Sasha in the basement, she claimed she had no idea it was being neglected.

“She was always taken care of up until the last few years I guess they said that she was downstairs because she felt safe because she did get kind of nasty with the other dogs and was getting older,” she explained.

She said the dog lived in the basement for several years, but she doesn’t know how long it was in that condition

She also said she doesn’t understand why her parents would neglect Sasha.

The family has three other dogs, chinchillas, hamsters and a guinea pig that she claims are all well taken care of.

She said, “I think they might have thought that if they took her to the SPCA or something that they’d put her to sleep so I think they tried to take care of her and maybe just got overwhelmed but I mean there’s really no excuse.”

Sasha is now known as Dori and is recovering at the Erie County SPCA. It took the staff two and a half hours to clean her up.

The SPCA does believe she may eventually be healthy enough for adoption.