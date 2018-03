DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – An 18-year-old had just graduated from Depew High School when he hit and killed a man with his car. A just will sentence Devin Scagnelli on Thursday.

Scagnelli claims he fell asleep when he went off the road in Cheektowaga in August and hit Rickey Mullar. Mullar was out for a walk and died instantly.

Police said Scagnelli got out of his car at first, but drove away when officers showed up.

He will be sentenced on charges of leaving the scene of an accident.