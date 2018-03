LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The “Thanksgiving DWI Crackdown Enforcement” in Niagara County netted five DWI arrests, 20 other arrests and about 160 traffic tickets. The sheriff’s office and local police departments participated in the crackdown.

Some patrol units were specifically designated for DWI enforcement, between November 26th and November 30th. The sheriff’s office said there are more crackdown periods scheduled in 2014.