Large business evacuated for dangerous carbon monoxide leak

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least three fire companies responded to then evacuated Wisconsin Box Company in Tonawanda Tuesday evening.

The City of Tonawanda Fire Department said employees started evacuating when they felt symptoms related to carbon monoxide exposure earlier in the day.

Fire department officials said around 6 p.m. the carbon monoxide level was over 350 parts per million in some parts of the building. Humans start to feel the effects of carbon monoxide exposure well under 100 parts per million.

The gas to the building was turned off and large fans were set up in the building to help move the deadly gas out of the building.

Nobody was injured, but firefighters were extremely cautious while searching the building.

City of Tonawanda, North Tonawanda and Brighton Fire Departments responded to the incident. Grand Island and Ellicott Creek Fire Departments covered in case of any other fires in the area.

National Fuel also responded. They said they think the furnace was to blame, and repairs will be needed.

