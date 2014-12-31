Volkswagen recalls 38,000 cars due to fire risk

This file photo taken on Feb. 14, 2013 shows the Volkswagen logo on the grill of a 2013 Volkswagen GTI on display at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. The world's third-largest automaker, which is mulling whether to make a new SUV in Mexico or Tennessee, shocked Southern union foes by engaging in talks with the United Auto Workers about creating a German-style "works council" at the Chattanooga, Tenn., plant. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Volkswagen Group of America is recalling about 38,000 cars because a fuel leak in the engine may cause a fire.

The automaker said no injuries or accidents have been reported.

The recall covers 2014 to 2015 model years of the Volkswagen Beetle, Jetta, Passat and 2015 models of the Golf and GTI.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said drivers might smell gas inside their vehicles. Volkswagen is telling owners who smell gas or see the electronic power control warning light go on to immediately bring the vehicle to a Volkswagen dealer to have the fuel system inspected.

Volkswagen said that it would notify owners of the recalled cars. There is no cost to owners for the repairs.

