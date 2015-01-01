Man allegedly demands money, takes mug

KIANTONE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown man allegedly demanded money from an employee of a tattoo shop Wednesday night, and when the worker didn’t comply he allegedly stole a mug.

William J. Michishima, 26, is accused of an incident at Something Beautiful Tattoo and Piercing Shop, on Foote Avenue, in Kiantone. New York State Police said Michishima entered the business and demanded money before taking a coffee mug from a display shelf.

Michishima was located by police, who said he admitted to the incident. Michishima is charged with third-degree attempted robbery and petit larceny.