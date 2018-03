BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You can see the entire interview between News 4’s Joe Melillo and Amr Abbas, the owner of a hookah lounge which the city of Buffalo is shutting down.

The owner of the Habibi Sheesha hookah lounge in the Elmwood Village spoke out out about the closure of his business.

The hookah Lounge was shut down after a controversy over police responding to a gunman who opened fire across the street near a Sunoco gas station on Elmwood Avenue, near Hodge.