Scholar Athlete: Jeana Franjoine

Niagara Catholic’s Jeana Franjoine is the latest News 4 Sports Scholar Athlete.

The three-sport standout plays soccer, basketball, and tennis. Off the field, she is active in several organizations, including SADD, the Green Team, in addition to volunteering at Mt. St. Mary’s Hospital.

“Her strengths start as a person first,” said Niagara Catholic athletic director and basketball coach Larry Puzan. “Just the individual that she is. She does have a dynamic personality.”

“Jeana is a leader. She is a leader in every sense of the word,” said business teacher Brian Hall.

