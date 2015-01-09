NYS plays it safe with Thruway closing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Much to the ire of truckers traveling through western New York, the I-90 was closed in both directions from Pennsylvania to Rochester for much of the night.

Officials are saying New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wanted to play it safe. Late Thursday Cuomo announced the Thruway would close starting at 12:00 a.m. Friday. That closure from Pennsylvania to Rochester stopped many truckers from picking up their loads, and left others idling, waiting for an opening.

Despite Cuomo’s reopening of a stretch of the Thruway from the I-190 to Rochester and several nice spots in a day following a lot of snow, truckers still weren’t allowed to re-enter the Thruway to continue their journey south of Buffalo. That didn’t sit well with them.

“Yeah, it’s been a pain sitting here since this morning with it not snowing for a while, but with over sized loads, you know we’ve got time limits we got to do. That’s a pain,” Terry Sprouse, a trucker from Ohio, said.

One trucker said he’s losing money on the venture, and fast.

“I lost my load because of it. I was supposed to pick up in Dunkirk and now we’ve got to sit here and wait and burn fuel,” Tony Wrate, a trucker from Michigan, said.

Officials from New York state say it was about the safety of all who were traveling, and despite the frustration of some, they feel confident in their decision.

“This isn’t as much snow, but the cold conditions and white-outs caused the governor to be very alarmed and concerned about the personal safety of everyone commuting on our roads,” Karen Rice, deputy secretary for New York Department of Transportation, said. “So we’re very glad we did that.”

And as Friday waned, their decision to keep major roadways closed was understood by more people.

One man in Hamburg remarked about the efforts he was making just to finish shoveling the driveway. In the south towns, snow fell at rates of nearly four inches per hour around 10:30 p.m.

“Everything that I just shoveled is cover over. I cannot win right now, but I’ll keep trying just so people can walk and not slip,” Anthony Lacey said.

Others, just settling in for the night said they were happy for a warm place to stay.

“We got maybe about ten miles from the hotel and all of a sudden it just got worse,” Margaret McMurdy said.