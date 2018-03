TAMPA BAY (WIVB) – Michal Neuvirth almost single-handedly kept the Sabres in the game, stopping 45 shots, but Tampa Bay still pulled out a 2-1 win Friday night.

The loss is Buffalo’s seventh in a row and eleventh in the last twelve games.

Cody McCormick scored the Sabres’ lone goal, short-handed, in the second period.

The Sabres get a couple days to regroup before returning to action at home Tuesday night against Detroit. Buffalo will retire Dominik Hasek’s jersey before that game.