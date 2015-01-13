Man allegedly stole $15k from Buffalo Schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man is accused of stealing money from the Buffalo Board of Education.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Hassan El Saddique, 34, submitted fraudulent invoices and received payment totaling $15,130 during the 2009 – 2010 school year.

El Saddique obtained a contract to provide federally-funded Title I services to the Universal School. He is accused of never providing the services, and instead spending volunteering time at another school. Title I provides assistance in schools with a high number of low-income families. It is a federally-funded program.

El Saddique allegedly volunteered time at Bishop Timon, knowing there was no Title 1 service funds available at that school to pay him. He showed up at Bishop Timon uninvited, officials say. That school already had a Title 1 program in place. He submitted invoices and received payment, while some of the invoices were submitted for days before and after the program even ran at Bishop Timon.

El Saddique was arrested and charged with stealing and converting to his own use more than $5,000 from the Buffalo Board of Education. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine.