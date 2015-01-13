Man allegedly stole $15k from Buffalo Schools

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man is accused of stealing money from the Buffalo Board of Education.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Hassan El Saddique, 34, submitted fraudulent invoices and received payment totaling $15,130 during the 2009 – 2010 school year.

El Saddique obtained a contract to provide federally-funded Title I services to the Universal School. He is accused of never providing the services, and instead spending volunteering time at another school. Title I provides assistance in schools with a high number of low-income families. It is a federally-funded program.

El Saddique allegedly volunteered time at Bishop Timon, knowing there was no Title 1 service funds available at that school to pay him. He showed up at Bishop Timon uninvited, officials say.  That school already had a Title 1 program in place. He submitted invoices and received payment, while some of the invoices were submitted for days before and after the program even ran at Bishop Timon.

El Saddique was arrested and charged with stealing and converting to his own use more than $5,000 from the Buffalo Board of Education. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s