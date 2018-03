BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A snow leopard is exploring her new exhibit space at the Buffalo Zoo. Grace, an adult female, will be in the vanishing animals exhibit daily.

After she grows accustomed to her new home, she will be introduced to Dwaine, the zoo’s male snow leopard. She came to Buffalo on a breeding recommendation from the Species Survival Plan.

Grace was born at Zoo Boise in May, 2013. She spent time at the Binghamton Zoo before arriving in Buffalo in December.