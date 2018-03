SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man was charged after a police investigation looked into alleged sexual offenses.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 21-year-old man was sent to the Chautauqua County Jail after they completed an investigation and charged him with first degree rape and first degree criminal sexual act.

They brought in Fredonia resident Nicholas Mooney, and committed him to jail after his arraignment in Town of Sheridan Court.