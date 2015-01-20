Officials warn parents after infant’s influenza death

Related Coverage Infant passes away from Influenza A virus



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Flu season has taken a tragic turn in Erie County, now that a baby has died from the Influenza A virus, according to the New York State Department of Health.

It is the first flu-related death of an infant in Erie County since the 2012-2013 flu season and the second in the state of New York, but the Centers for Disease Control reports the influenza virus has claimed the lives of 45 infants this year.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein confirmed, “tragically, an infant under six months old recently died in Erie County from complications of the Influenza A virus,” adding, “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to this child’s parents and family during this time of unimaginable loss.”

Commissioner Burstein explained why a baby’s first six months are critical, “children under six months cannot get the influenza vaccine. The first influenza vaccine is recommended at the age of six months, and then they actually require a booster dose a month later to be protected for the year.”

Dr. Burstein offered some sobering advice for parents of newborns, urging them to have everyone in the household vaccinated.

“The people around the newborn all need to get immunized and do as much as they can to try to be a wall–a ‘cocoon’–to protect the newborn from exposure to influenza virus, because they can’t protect themselves.”

Burstein says the most effective way of “cocooning” a newborn would be, to keep the newborn home, limit visits from guests, and those that do stop by the home should be kept at a distance from the baby.

The Health Commissioner added, everyone should wash their hands frequently, and if a caregiver is sick, he or she should consider using a surgical mask.

Burstein urged parents, don’t be afraid to just say no, “People love to come and visit and see newborn babies, but you have to do a screening, and say ‘are you sick?’ If the answer is yes, they will have to wait another week or two.

Expectant moms can even start setting up that “cocoon” before the baby is born, said Commissioner Burstein, by getting vaccinated while they are still pregnant.

Authorities concede this year’s flu vaccine is only 23% effective, but Burstein says 23% is better than 0%, and a vaccination can lessen the likelihood of complications from the flu, and shorten the duration of the infection.

“Newborns are especially susceptible to influenza disease because their airways are so small they just can’t handle the secretions, and all the inflammation, and the amount of virus can be overwhelming.,” Burstein said, “so it is really important that we do as much as we can, as a community, to keep the ‘viral load’ of influenza down.”