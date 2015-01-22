AG slaps vacation company with $22k fine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office said a group called Vacation Tours USA used the Hyatt Regency in downtown Buffalo to lure people looking for free vacation packages. As it turns out, the group charged a fee to attend the seminar and visitors were not given free vacations.

Vacation Tours USA is documented as conducting seminars around the state in Albany, Binghamton, Newburgh, White Plains, Holtsville and Horseheads.

The group has been slapped with a $22,000 fine, and they have agreed to give refunds to everyone who filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.

If consumers believe they were a victim of this scam, they can contact Attorney General Schneiderman’s Office by calling 1-800-771-7755 or 607-721-8771.

 

