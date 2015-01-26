Buffalo crews deployed downstate to help with storm cleanup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency for several counties downstate.

As a result, crews from western New York have gone to help out.

Ninety-five State Department of Transportation employees from Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus County’s have been deployed to Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley.

“With dry snow and high winds visibility is a real issue,” Charles Morgante, regional director of operations at the NYSDOT, said. “The biggest concern is the blizzard conditions along with the fact that they are going into an area that is not used to seeing this much snow down there.”

In addition to personnel, the DOT sent forty plow trucks, four blowers and three graters to make sure roads are clear.

Crews will also stay to help cleanup once the storm passes.

“They’ll be working around the clock. What they will do is work two shifts roughly from midnight to noon and then from noon to midnight. They’ll have continuous coverage without pulling the trucks off the road, except to refuel or load up on materials such as salt to treat the roadways.” Morgante said.

The 152nd Engineer Company which is based at Buffalo’s Connecticut Street Armory also sent seventeen soldiers to help.

“The battalion has sent ten dump trucks, four front end loaders, and seven skid-steer vehicles,” Eric Durr, the National Guard spokesman said. “They are there to help basically move (snow)…much like they did with the lake effect storm that hit in November in Erie County.”