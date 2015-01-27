County lawmaker proposes tax cap to control WNY gas prices

Related Coverage New York’s gas prices well above national average

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With Buffalo drivers paying the highest gas prices in New York, and the second highest prices of any metropolitan area in the continental United States, relief could be on the way.

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw and County Legislator Ted Morton (R-Lancaster) are suggesting a cap on Erie County’s sales tax, replacing the county’s 4.75% sales tax with a flat 10 cent sales tax. They point out, New York capped the state’s sales tax on gas at 8 cents, back in 2006.

Morton said the savings for drivers would be small right now, “while prices are low, residents may not feel a huge windfall of savings now, but they will when prices go back up.”

New Yorkers pay the highest average gas prices in the Lower 48 states, and pay the highest gas taxes. Mychajliw analyzed the true cost of gasoline in Erie County, and found New York drivers pay taxes on taxes when buying gas.

“It is outrageous and I think it is wrong that already overburdened taxpayers are paying tax on tax for a gallon of gasoline,” Mychajliw said.

Morton and Mychajliw predict changing the county’s take to a 10 cent per gallon flat tax would put a hole in the county budget, but they say now is the time to consider tightening the county’s fiscal belt.

Drivers at the Delta Sonic on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo reacted enthusiastically. Vera Grant-Lofton of Buffalo liked the idea of lowering the gas tax.

“With the way I have to fill up two cars a week, yes I am all for saving money–whatever it costs–I appreciate it,” Grant-Lofton said. “Every dime, every nickel helps.”

Landscaper Ernest Copeland, a Buffalo native agreed after gassing up his pickup.

“Anything is good,” Copeland said. “With the economy the way it is nowadays, anything you could save is good.”

Irene Malicki of Kenmore alluded to a recent news release from New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, that again cited Buffalo’s position at the end of two gasoline “pipelines” for the high gas prices here.

“I think they should cap it. New York State is not going to do anything for us up here, because we are at the end of the totem pole,” Malicki said.

In his analysis of the flat tax, Mychajliw estimated Erie County’s budget would come up about $3 million short in sales taxes, but Erie County’s cities, towns, villages, and school districts also get a share of those taxes, and they would come out on the short end, too.