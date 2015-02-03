Roswell Park brings on first female CEO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roswell Park Cancer Institute announced Tuesday the completion of its search for a new president and CEO.

They say they decided on Candace Johnson, PhD, a woman who will be the first female leader in the 117 years Roswell has existed.

Dr. Donald Trump retired as the CEO last fall, and after an extensive search, they decided on an in-house hire. Johnson is the 13-year leader of the scientific strategies and achievements department at Roswell, but more recently was the interim president and CEO.

In a release, the hospital said they took note of the hard work Johnson has done, noting the team she surrounded herself with and the way she handled her interim time as leader.

“I am committed to creating an organization and Institute culture that allows our region to take pride in having a leading cancer center in its midst – one that continues to generate discoveries that diminish the burden that cancer places on our loved ones and friends throughout the world,” Johnson said. “I very much appreciate the confidence the board has in me in leading this internationally respected Institute.”