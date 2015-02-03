Roswell Park brings on first female CEO

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roswell Park Cancer Institute announced Tuesday the completion of its search for a new president and CEO.

They say they decided on Candace Johnson, PhD, a woman who will be the first female leader in the 117 years Roswell has existed.

Dr. Donald Trump retired as the CEO last fall, and after an extensive search, they decided on an in-house hire. Johnson is the 13-year leader of the scientific strategies and achievements department at Roswell, but more recently was the interim president and CEO.

In a release, the hospital said they took note of the hard work Johnson has done, noting the team she surrounded herself with and the way she handled her interim time as leader.

“I am committed to creating an organization and Institute culture that allows our region to take pride in having a leading cancer center in its midst – one that continues to generate discoveries that diminish the burden that cancer places on our loved ones and friends throughout the world,” Johnson said. “I very much appreciate the confidence the board has in me in leading this internationally respected Institute.”

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s