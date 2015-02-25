Bing to feature WNY beauty shot

By Published: Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls has blown up throughout February on the internet; from rumors to photos, most have heard the world wonder mentioned at least once during the icy month.

Now internet searchers worldwide will see a beauty shot of Niagara Falls in its (partially) frozen glory. Much of the water fall is caked in ice due to the unforgiving cold weather. A popular search engine called Bing.com will feature an image of the falls taken this February all through Thursday.

A Bing representative tells News 4 the image will be revealed at 12:00 a.m., and that tidbits of information about Niagara Falls will be hidden throughout their search engine. You can find it here. 

News 4 has extensively covered the partially frozen natural wonder. You can see some of the photos from our gallery below.

NF Gallery DoneGALLERY | See the frozen falls.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s