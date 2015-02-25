Bing to feature WNY beauty shot

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls has blown up throughout February on the internet; from rumors to photos, most have heard the world wonder mentioned at least once during the icy month.

Now internet searchers worldwide will see a beauty shot of Niagara Falls in its (partially) frozen glory. Much of the water fall is caked in ice due to the unforgiving cold weather. A popular search engine called Bing.com will feature an image of the falls taken this February all through Thursday.

A Bing representative tells News 4 the image will be revealed at 12:00 a.m., and that tidbits of information about Niagara Falls will be hidden throughout their search engine. You can find it here.

News 4 has extensively covered the partially frozen natural wonder. You can see some of the photos from our gallery below.

