Officials highlight consumer protection awareness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local woman is sharing her story about losing thousands of dollars in a lottery scheme, to mark the beginning of National Consumer Protection Awareness Week.

Monday, U.S. Attorney Bill Hochul, the US Postal Inspection Service and the Better Business Bureau discussed the latest consumer scams impacting the public, and tips to avoid becoming a victim.

“While today may begin National Consumer Protection Week, our focus must be on People Protection, each and every day,” said U.S. Attorney Hochul. “Financial predators from around the world target not just the most vulnerable, such as seniors, but the trusting and less technically savvy. Fortunately, there are simple strategies which can maximize your safety, and wonderful private and public partners willing to help. Remember, denial need not be an option, and loss of savings or identity need not be the end of the story.”

If consumers believe they have been the victim of a scam or fraud, they can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, visit ftc.gov/idtheft for tips on minimizing the risk of identity theft and contact the Better Business Bureau.

10 Ways to Avoid Fraud

What to Do

  •       Know who you’re dealing with.
  •       Know that wiring money is like sending cash.
  •       Read your monthly statements.
  •       After a disaster, give only to established charities.
  •       Talk to your doctor before you buy health products or treatments.

What Not to Do

  •         Don’t send money to someone you don’t know.
  •         Never pay fees first for the promise of a big pay-off later — whether it’s for a loan, a job, a grant or a so-called prize.
  •         Don’t agree to deposit a check and wire money back.
  •         Don’t reply to messages asking for personal or financial information.
  •         Don’t play a foreign lottery.

