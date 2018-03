NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Niagara Falls.

Franchot Wallace, 29, of Whitney Avenue in Niagara Falls was shot at 3M’s Bar on Highland Avenue where a private party was being held.

Police say Wallace suffered two gunshot wounds to his back and was pronounced dead at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls Police at 286-4711.