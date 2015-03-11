Police to keep St. Patrick’s weekend safe with taxi vouchers, patrols

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With St. Patrick’s Day just a week away, police across western New York are hoping to keep those celebrating the Irish tradition over the weekend safe.

In Erie County, the Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday discounted taxi rides to anybody who is looking for a safe ride home over the weekend starting on Saturday afternoon at 12:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. on Monday billboardmorning. They partnered with Budweiser, Try-It Distributing and Liberty Cab/Yellow Cab.

The vouchers will be at all area bars and restaurants and will be available for all people to use on Liberty Cab and Yellow Cab taxi rides. The vouchers are advertised on a new billboard at the corner of Delaware and Chippewa streets.

But the Sheriff’s department says there’s a warning as well. They’ll have an additional six patrols dedicated solely to DWI enforcement.

“There’s absolutely no reason why anyone should drink and drive, and our partners made it easier for people to get home safe this weekend,” Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said there were 109 fatalities during St. Patrick’s Day of 2013 alone.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s