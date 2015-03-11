Police to keep St. Patrick’s weekend safe with taxi vouchers, patrols

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With St. Patrick’s Day just a week away, police across western New York are hoping to keep those celebrating the Irish tradition over the weekend safe.

In Erie County, the Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday discounted taxi rides to anybody who is looking for a safe ride home over the weekend starting on Saturday afternoon at 12:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. on Monday morning. They partnered with Budweiser, Try-It Distributing and Liberty Cab/Yellow Cab.

The vouchers will be at all area bars and restaurants and will be available for all people to use on Liberty Cab and Yellow Cab taxi rides. The vouchers are advertised on a new billboard at the corner of Delaware and Chippewa streets.

But the Sheriff’s department says there’s a warning as well. They’ll have an additional six patrols dedicated solely to DWI enforcement.

“There’s absolutely no reason why anyone should drink and drive, and our partners made it easier for people to get home safe this weekend,” Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said there were 109 fatalities during St. Patrick’s Day of 2013 alone.