Lancaster students protest mascot name change

Hundreds of students say they deserved a vote on the issue

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lancaster High School was flooded with student protesters Thursday morning.

Hundreds of students from the high school and middle school held signs and rallied against a recent School Board decision to drop the district’s long-held mascot name, the Redskins.

Monday, the Board voted unanimously to stop using the name, which some find offensive.

However, many students say they should have had a chance to weigh-in on the issue.

“Were graduating without a name. We’re just graduating as Lancaster. The class before us was the Lancaster Redskins, the class after us will have a new mascot because we were ripped from our name,” said one senior student.

The massive crowd gathered in front of the high school, sporting Redskins jerseys and signs demanding the name be reinstated.

Police were on site, working with school officials, who said the protests were peaceful.

Junior student Carl Wampler admitted the mascot could be deemed offensive, but believes students should have been allowed to vote on the matter.

“I’d love to have a vote. Just to talk about how we feel about it,” Wampler told News 4.

Several senior class officers were in support of the School Board’s decision.

“We don’t want to be proud of something that hurts other people,” one student said. “We’ve seen with all the forums and all these meetings going on how it has affected people and our community.”

News 4 also spoke to a Lancaster parent, whose daughters were part of the protest.

“I give the kids all the credit in the world for taking a stand against what’s going on,” he said.

School officials said students who chose to skip class or come in late will documented accordingly, but they won’t take any further disciplinary action.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s