Lancaster students protest mascot name change

Related Coverage Hundreds protest over Lancaster mascot change

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lancaster High School was flooded with student protesters Thursday morning.

Hundreds of students from the high school and middle school held signs and rallied against a recent School Board decision to drop the district’s long-held mascot name, the Redskins.

Monday, the Board voted unanimously to stop using the name, which some find offensive.

However, many students say they should have had a chance to weigh-in on the issue.

“Were graduating without a name. We’re just graduating as Lancaster. The class before us was the Lancaster Redskins, the class after us will have a new mascot because we were ripped from our name,” said one senior student.

The massive crowd gathered in front of the high school, sporting Redskins jerseys and signs demanding the name be reinstated.

Police were on site, working with school officials, who said the protests were peaceful.

Junior student Carl Wampler admitted the mascot could be deemed offensive, but believes students should have been allowed to vote on the matter.

“I’d love to have a vote. Just to talk about how we feel about it,” Wampler told News 4.

Several senior class officers were in support of the School Board’s decision.

“We don’t want to be proud of something that hurts other people,” one student said. “We’ve seen with all the forums and all these meetings going on how it has affected people and our community.”

News 4 also spoke to a Lancaster parent, whose daughters were part of the protest.

“I give the kids all the credit in the world for taking a stand against what’s going on,” he said.

School officials said students who chose to skip class or come in late will documented accordingly, but they won’t take any further disciplinary action.