Police make two arrests in Peach Street homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police announced an arrest in a December 2014 homicide that took place on Peach Street. They released this information on Twitter late Friday morning and followed up with additional information just before 4 p.m.

On December 28th, 28-year-old Denell Baker was shot and killed in the 200 block of Peach Street. Police arrested 26-year-old DeShawn L. Harris, a Buffalo native, and charged him with second degree murder. They also charged 25-year-old Jordan A. Hicks, another Buffalo native, for hindering prosecution.

The incident occurred during a string of deadly violence last December that left 11 people dead in the city.

Police did not release any additional details or mugshots of the accused criminals.