Family wants answers about teen’s death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ronnie Scott’s family held a vigil for the slain teen on Saturday evening at the park near Loring Avenue in Buffalo. Scott would have turned 18 years old Saturday.

He was gunned down in August of 2014 on Shirley Avenue. Buffalo Police are still looking for his killer.

His family said Scott was not involved in a gang, and he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Scott’s mother Daveda Patterson said she wants someone to come forward with information about what happened to her son.

“Right now, I’m not happy,” Patterson said. “He’s not here. Ronnie did not deserve that. He really did not.”

Scott left behind a one-year-old son. His family is urging people with information about his death to contact Buffalo Police at their confidential tip line, (716) 847-2255

