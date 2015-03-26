Life saving hero recognized for good deed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The actions of one man in a life threatening situation saved one from a fiery doom. Erie County Legislators took a moment to thank him for his split second decisions.

Larry Coulter, the man whose life was put in peril due to a freak accident stood up with Ed Brunner, the man who rescued him, Thursday. The two have been in contact since that fateful accident since they were reunited at News 4’s newsroom.

The two stood together while the Erie County Legislature honored Ed Brunner for heroism. The resolution to honor him was passed before Legislator Joseph Lorigo shook their hands. They say Brunner was honored for putting his life on the line.

“Edward Brunner’s actions did more than save one life,” Lorigo said. “His actions stirred an entire community to reflect on our roles as citizens of western New York and to ponder the positive effect that selflessness brings to the community.”

Brunner said he only wants others to take the time to also take action. He said he’s sure the man he saved would have acted the same way.

“I appreciate it. I feel honored by it, but I’ve got to tell you, I believe if it was reversed, this is the type of guy that would have done it for me too,” Brunner said.

The two men now have a a real bond. They said the event brought them very close.

