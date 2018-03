NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Seneca Resorts and Casinos is looking to fill 200 open positions. They’re holding their Annual Career Fair Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Niagara Events Center in Niagara Falls.

Recruiters will be seeking to fill full and part-time positions.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and be ready for on-the-spot interviews.