Cheektowaga infant suffers fractures to skull, leg, rib

By Published: Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An infant was taken to Women and Children’s Hospital last week with major injuries.

Cheektowaga Police said they are investigating the case of a baby, who was six weeks old when he was hospitalized with multiple skull fractures, a fracture to the lower left leg, a pelvic bone fracture, rib fractures and a contusion to the liver. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

The baby was brought to the hospital by his mother, after an incident on Strasbourg Drive. Details about the situation are unknown at this time.

Child Protective Services is also conducting an investigation. No charges have been made.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s