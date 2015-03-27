Cheektowaga infant suffers fractures to skull, leg, rib

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An infant was taken to Women and Children’s Hospital last week with major injuries.

Cheektowaga Police said they are investigating the case of a baby, who was six weeks old when he was hospitalized with multiple skull fractures, a fracture to the lower left leg, a pelvic bone fracture, rib fractures and a contusion to the liver. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

The baby was brought to the hospital by his mother, after an incident on Strasbourg Drive. Details about the situation are unknown at this time.

Child Protective Services is also conducting an investigation. No charges have been made.