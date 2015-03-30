Jenn Schanz joined the News 4 team as a Reporter in March of 2015. She comes to Buffalo from Lincoln, Nebraska, where she worked as a Reporter for KLKN-TV.

During her time at KLKN, Jenn received two Associated Press awards for her work in Feature and Spot News reporting. She’s also the recipient of a Nebraska Broadcasters Association Gold Award.

In 2012, Jenn graduated Magna cum Laude from DePaul University in Chicago, Ill. with a Bachelors of Communications degree in Journalism. While at DePaul, Jenn interned at the Chicago Tribune, WMAQ-TV, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

During college, Jenn studied Arabic and Political Science. She also traveled to North Africa and for a short time, studied in Morocco.

After graduation Jenn then moved to Seoul, Korea, where she taught English.

Since coming to Channel 4, Jenn has been thrilled to be included in several special projects, including the Emmy nominated “Break Out” special, NYC coverage of the Papal visit, and “Inside The Epidemic” special focused on heroin abuse in western New York.

“Inside The Epidemic” received a regional Edward R. Murrow award and an Associated Press award.

Along with Journalism, travel has always been a passion of Jenn’s.

Her goal is to see all seven continents. So far, she’s been to six!

Jenn, who’s a native of Grand Rapids, Mich., is thrilled to be Buffalo!

When she’s not chasing a story, Jenn enjoys working out, going to the movies, and cooking ethnic food.

Have a story idea? Email Jenn at Jenn.Schanz@wivb.com