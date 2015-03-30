Schumer pushes for crop insurance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York’s senior senator was in Buffalo Monday pushing for a crop insurance program for western New Yorkers who farm malt barley.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer spoke at the Lockhouse Distillery Monday. He said the crop is vital to Buffalo’s growing distilling industry, and says farmers in other states who grow the same crop are insured by the federal government.

“Here’s the problem. Malt barley is a very risky crop,” Schumer said. “If the weather goes a little one way, it doesn’t work, so if there was ever a product that needed crop insurance, it’s malt barley.”

Schumer says four distilleries are already open in western New York and three more are set to open in the coming year. He said it will be important for western New York’s economy to grown the crop locally.