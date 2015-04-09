Wallenda gearing up for new NY high-wire act

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Although he’s not currently releasing much information, high-wire walking legend Nik Wallenda says he’s getting ready for a new stunt.

The new stunt will take place next week, and Wallenda says it will be a unique event. Wallenda is known for his unique high-wire acts, as within the past two years, Wallenda crossed two buildings in Chicago blindfolded, and famously in western New York, he crossed Niagara Falls.

Wallenda released a tease to his stunt over twitter to his 72,000 followers.

Wallenda has racked up at least nine world records in his career on the high-wire.

