Jamestown Police arrest man for alleged violent armed robbery

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A victim is in the hospital after a violent home invasion in Jamestown Friday morning. Police arrested several people who they think are responsible.

Police say they arrested a 17-year-old and a 22-year-old for the break-in. Although they’re not releasing the name of the 17-year-old, officers say Robert Ellsworth, 22, was charged with the robbery.

Police say Ellsworth and two other people forced their way into a home on Pershing Avenue in Jamestown. They say the homeowner was bound with duct tape and beaten with a billy club, although the robbers were also said to have a machete.

The three men allegedly made off with a safe, clothing, cash, jewelry and coins. After investigating, police say they arrested the two men by searching their houses. Investigators are still looking for additional information and looking for the third person, who isn’t yet in custody.

Ellsworth was charged with first degree robbery, first degree burglary. The 17-year-old is facing criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of marijuana.

Anybody with additional information is asked to call Jamestown police at (716) 483-8477.

