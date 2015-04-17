Harsh winter destroys many concord grape vines

PORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The frigid winter weather has destroyed a portion of the concord grape crop in Chautauqua County. Temperatures routinely hit below 25 degrees in the area this winter.

Many local grape farms are tucked away in the southern part of western New York near the lake. Many of those farms sell to local juice producers like Welch’s grape juice. One local grape grower says he could be in trouble if winters like this persist.

Bare vines across Chautauqua County vineyards reflect a growing season some farmers have never seen before. Mike Jordan from 21 Brix and Olde Chautauqua Vineyards in Portland said the past winter was historic.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen temperatures that low in our area — so nobody foresaw that,” he said.

The harsh winter destroyed both wine and concord grapes at the local farm, which produces grapes for juice growers and their family-owned winery. Jordan says it is a tough time for grape growers.

“It’s not a good time for the juice grape growers because there is excess supply and not enough demand — a down crop in the juice business will help the industry — but will hurt the individual grower very much,” Jordan said.

Jordan said juice isn’t selling these days because the health experts are encouraging people to consume less sugar- even natural sugars you find in juice. Jordan says national consumption is down, and now there’s a surplus of juice.

When the extremely cold temperatures hit earlier this year Jordan says he knew this crop wasn’t going to be good this season. But it’s the second winter in a row it’s happened at his vineyard. He says if it happens a third time- he’s not sure what he would do.

“It’s very tough to pay the bills when you’re hit hard twice. There’s no cash flow. Usually you’ve got savings to get you through the first year, but after that you’re pretty well stuck,” he said.

The farm and winery can continue because they can source grapes from other parts of the region but Jordan says their grape juice business might be in trouble.

“If we had another bad year, we would probably be out of grapes,” he said.

Two New York State Senators are trying to help local concord grape growers. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer led the way for the USDA to buy almost $10 million dollars in grape juice for school nutrition programs.

21 Brix offers tastings at their facility as well as a ‘You-Pick’ cherry stand in June. The tasting room is open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Those interested in visiting the winery and seeing the grapes can check out the website here.