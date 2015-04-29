New study compares coercive sexting to physical assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New information shows engaging in “sexting” is not always a choice but can sometimes be the result of manipulation. Sexting is the term used for when someone sends sexually explicit messages or pictures to another person, usually on a cellphone.

“Especially when people are in hook-up culture, there’s some confusion around boundaries,” said Robyn Wiktorski-Reynolds, the director of Crisis Services in Buffalo.

Now researchers from Indiana University have found more people are being coerced into sexting. The researchers interviewed 480 people, 160 men and 320 women. They discovered one in five people said they were coerced into sexting at some point.

The study also said, “The trauma related to these acts of coercion both at the time they occurred and now were greater for sexting coercion than for physical sex coercion.”

The study said people were pressured to sext by “repeated asking and being made to feel obligated.”

“Upon further review of it, it was clear that the sexting piece is part of a broader context of violence,” said Wiktorski-Reynolds, with Crisis Services.

Wiktorski-Reynolds told News 4 being pressured to sext usually goes hand-in-hand with other forms of violence in a relationship.

“The fact that those images then are sent out into cyberspace really compounds the loss of control that survivors of any type of sexual violence already experience,” she said.

That’s one reason trauma experienced could be higher for victims of sexting coercion. Wiktorski-Reynolds said it’s also important to remember everyone experiences trauma differently.

If you’ve been a victim of any kind of sexual assault, you can call Crisis Services’ hotline at 834-3131.