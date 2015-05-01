Daughter reports stepfather to resource officer, man charged on child porn charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local man is facing charges of child pornography following a police investigation which was sparked by his stepdaughter.

Police say they were tipped off by a school resource officer who said a 16-year-old notified him she had seen images of a young girl’s genitalia on her stepfather’s phone.

That tipped off an investigation, and police say they eventually searched 28-year-old David Young’s computer in February. They say two pictures were located on his computer.

A Cheektowaga Police officer says he brought in Young for an interview and showed him the images. Police say Young admitted he took those images of his 5-year-old daughter’s genitals. Police say he admitted to taking images like that and masturbating to them from about May 2014 through Feb. 13, 2015.

“The defendant used, persuaded, induced, enticed or coerced a minor victim to take part in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct that defendant knew or had reason to know was produced using materials that had been mailed, shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce,” a criminal complaint against him read.

Police testimony was detailed on a criminal complaint against David Young. If found guilty, he’ll face between 15 years and 30 years in prison for production of child porn and a maximum of 20 years behind bars for possession of child porn. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000.

Young will be held pending a detention hearing, which is scheduled for May 4.