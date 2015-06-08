Niagara County man charged with driving twice over legal limit

PORTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man from Ransomville was accused of driving drunk more than twice the legal limit over the weekend.

New York State Troopers say they pulled over Allan M. Wills for driving along Lower River Road on the shoulder of the road. While interviewing him, police say they could smell alcohol coming from his car.

After performing a battery of tests on Wills, police say they learned his blood alcohol content was .19 percent — more than twice the legal limit.

Wills was charged with failure to keep right, driving on shoulder and aggravated DWI.