Escaped murderer’s son: Father is a “genius” who can adapt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Days after the escape of his father, Nick Harris says he was taken back by the news of his fathers escape.

But Harris said he wasn’t surprised. Harris described his dad — Richard Matt — as a genius who has the ability of adapting to situations. But the now 23-year-old man says he didn’t know his dad very well due to his father’s imprisonment.

“I don’t know him to say I respect him or not. Obviously he was in jail when I was younger, and he wasn’t there for me as a father, so there’s that, but I don’t know him well enough to say that,” Harris said. He also says it’s hard that he is now the focus of attention when he never really even knew his father.

Harris lives with his mother Vee Harris in Angola. She and Richard Matt have one child together and were never married. They grew up together in the Town of Tonawanda.

Harris says he’s watching reports to see what happens next to his father. He first heard his father was missing when police showed up at his house. They checked to see if Matt was there, and left. Hariris will now wait to hear what happens to his father,  just like the rest of his community. He and family friends have no idea where he is, but they don’t think he will return to Western New York.

“It’s a lot to register and comprehend at first. It’s shocking that nobody would really expect that,” Harris said. “It might just be his nature is not the first time he escaped from Attica before too, so I don’t know.”

