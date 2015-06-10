Family of prison escapee accomplice fears retribution

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The family of Lee Bates, the one-time accomplice to escaped killer Richard Matt, is concerned Matt may seek retribution.

Bates served a total of 16 1/2 years behind bars from the time he was arrested. He cooperated in the prosecution of Richard Matt, a man he calls the definition of evil.

He told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Tuesday, “If you wanted to take a picture of the devil, that’s the face you would see.”

Bates witnessed Matt beating his own boss, 77 year-old North Tonawanda businessman William Rickerson, in the man’s house and in the trunk of Bates’ car. Bates said Matt used a knife sharpener and club to torture Rickerson before breaking his neck and dismembering his body.

Bates and Matt had gone to Rickerson’s house, hoping to find money. Bates said he was driving the car with Rickerson in the trunk. He said Matt had a weapon and that Bates feared for his life.

“I was going to do anything I possibly can to live,” he said. “Escaping, I don’t think was an option.”

When Richard Matt was led away from the courthouse after his sentencing of 25 years to life, Lee Bates’ sister breathed a sigh of relief.

On May 30, 2008, Kim Bates said “We’re ecstatic that justice has been served and Rick Matt is serving the rest of his life in jail.”

Now Lee Bates’ family is fearful Matt may try and get even.

Kim Bates is paying close attention to the widening national manhunt and is hoping Richard Matt does not return to Western New York.

“We’re much more vigilant of our surroundings, who’s around, cars that may go by, phone calls that we may receive. There’s not much more than you can do but be prepared in case anything does happen,” she said.