AAA searching for full time employees

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A relied upon auto service company says it’s recruiting full time employees to join its fleet of technicians.

AAA of western and central New York says it’s going to hold a job fair event for emergency roadside service driver positions. An AAA representative says they’re looking for drivers with clean records and a high school diploma with at least one year of driving experience.

Anybody interested can attend the session from 3 through 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16. It will be held at their Williamsville location on 100 International Drive at Sheridan Drive.

For additional information on the event or careers available, click here. 

