Ride for Roswell raises record-breaking $4.5 million for cancer research

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – More than 8,000 cyclists battled pouring rain and cooler than normal temperatures to participate in the 20th annual Ride for Roswell Saturday.

The event raised a record-breaking $4.5 million for cancer research and patient-care programs at Roswell. A great leap from the $100,000 raised in 1996 at the fundraisers first event.

“Because of The Ride’s success over the past 20 years, Roswell Park has made great headway in many areas of cancer research, including personalized medicine, cancer vaccines and immunotherapy,” says Candace Johnson, PhD, RPCI President and CEO, Wallace Family Chair of Translational Research

Cyclists of all ages rode routes ranging from 3 to 102 miles making this event North America’s largest single-day cycling fundraiser.

Countless supporters and 2,000 volunteers were also on hand to assist and cheer on those pedaling for a cause.

