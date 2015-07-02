Sabres sign Sanguinetti to two-way deal

By Published:
Carolina Hurricanes' Bobby Sanguinetti (24) moves the puck against Florida Panthers Eric Selleck (76) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 19, 2013, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – So far, the Sabres are sticking to minor league depth in their free agent signings. Today they inked defenseman Bobby Sanguinetti to a one-year, two-way contract.

Sanguinetti has 45 games of NHL experience, but has spent the majority of his pro career in the AHL. Last season, he served as alternate captain for the Utica Comets, scoring a career-high 16 goals.

The move comes one day after the Sabres added Matt Donovan and Jason Akeson, who will likely end up with the Amerks as well. In terms of NHL-ready talent in free agency, the Sabres have yet to make any additions in the free agent period.

