Ted’s Hot Dogs going mobile, prepares to launch food truck soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may not be the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, but Ted’s Hot Dogs says all wheels are turning to put them in the food truck business.

The booming food truck industry in Buffalo is about to have another unique addition, after Chef’s Italian Restaurant announced its unique food truck earlier in the week. Ted’s CEO Joe Drust says his food truck will be the only charcoal food truck in Buffalo.

Ordering at Ted’s Hot Dogs’ food truck will work similar to its ordering in its brick and mortar locations with lines. Menus will be full with the exception of its milkshakes.

When the food truck is constructed and serving food, potentially by the end of July or early August, Drust says their website will give updates on where it will serve food.

