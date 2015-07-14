Man accused of vehicular manslaughter seeks bail in fatal crash case

Related Coverage Community mourns the loss of 9-year-old who died in fatal crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As a fatal crash investigation moves forward, 52-year-old Mark Korzelius, charged in the crash that killed a 9-year-old Wales girl, is said to be emotionally devastated.

His attorney will seek what he calls “reasonable bail” for his client.

Korzelius, a father of two teenage girls and a cancer survivor, has been charged with driving while impaired by drugs, vehicular manslaughter, and vehicular assault.

Investigators say his pickup truck crossed the center line on Two Rod Road and side-swiped a minivan last Tuesday.

57-year-old Gail Hoffman of Wales was critically injured. She was carrying two young sisters as passengers. One sister escaped serious injury, but Katie Durkin perished in the crash.

Katie, who was going into the fourth grade at Wales Primary School, is being remembered as a child who loved many sports and motivated others to reach their potential.

Iroquois Central School Superintendent Douglas Scofield said he was deeply moved during the eulogies for Katie at her funeral on Monday. Her friends said she encouraged them to take risks and try what they might have been fearful of trying without her encouragement.

“She a tremendous smile that just really encouraged and supported everyone,” he said.

Donations | Donations on behalf of Katie Durkin can be sent to the Wales Primary PTO in care of Liz Miller, to PO Box 74 in South Wales, N.Y. 14139.