Local parent wants action at dangerous bus stop

Seneca Street and Mineral Spring Road

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Bryan Young’s 5-year-old son Carter gets picked up and dropped off for summer school everyday at the intersection of Mineral Spring Road and Seneca Street.

Young told News 4 what should be a carefree routine has turned into a daily stress; so many cars pass his son’s bus, even when it’s stopped, he said he’s constantly worried for his safety.

“The bus stops, puts its sign out, and cars just keep coming both directions,” Young told News 4.

But for the South Buffalo dad, there’s an added safety concern.

“My son is autistic. He has meltdowns, and if he has a meltdown and he throws himself into the street there’s no telling what could possibly happen,” he said.

Young wrote to the city last week asking for help.

He said the intersection has always been a problem, and neighbors agree.

He’d like to see the traffic camera at the intersection used to nab reckless drivers. For now, the city has agreed to up patrols in the area.

“The city has increased police patrol across the city for a variety of different reasons including for traffic enforcement and we believe that that should address the situation,” said Mayor Byron Brown.

Young told News 4 he’s seen the patrols, but hasn’t seen any tickets written yet.

He said his son’s bus drivers do their best to keep him and the other children on board safe.

“They sit there, they blow the horn, but I don’t know if there’s anything they can do about it themselves,” Young told News 4.

Despite the city’s response, Young says until he sees regular patrols in the area, he’ll continue to take extra precaution when walking his son to and from the bus stop.

He also says he’s going to take down the license plate numbers of cars who fail to stop, and report them.

